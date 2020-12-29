Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has approached Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan against gas shortage in the province and asked him to direct the ministry of energy’s petroleum division to immediately revise the gas allocation formula and allocate at least 1,500 to 1,600 MMCFD system gas to Sindh with first priority to domestic consumers.

In a letter written to the premier, Murad maintained that it was unfortunate that the province, which produces over 68 percent of the total natural gas of the country, had been facing a situation where homes are without gas to cook food and industries are shutting down because of huge shortage and low pressure of the necessity.

“Resultantly, the daily wage workers are losing their daily earnings and transport is coming to a standstill,” the CM added. Terming the federal government’s attitude ‘callous and negligent’, he said the people of Sindh were hit hardest in this winter. He feared an untoward situation in the province particularly in Karachi. “If the current volatile situation is

not handled with care, then I fear a worst crisis in near future,” he said. Murad said that in the presence of Article 158 of the Constitution, there was no justification for people of Sindh to face shortage of natural gas.

“The province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have

precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head,” the CM added while quoting Article 158 of the Constitution.

He said that Sindh produces about 2,500 to 2,600 MMCFD gas and its people have a first right to this gas. “It is an irony that SSGCL has reserved a quota of only 900 to 1,000 MMCFD for Sindh, whereas the constrained demand is over 1,600 MMCFD. Sindh government does not recognise federal government’s

unilateral and arbitrary allocation of gas produced from Sindh to SNGPL or to power plants and fertiliser plants within the geographical boundaries of Sindh or Punjab,” the letter read.

The CM was of the view that the domestic consumers of Sindh have now been suffering from shortage of gas as well as 12 to 18 hours long daily electricity load shedding despite the fact that they had the first right over gas produced in the province . “It is illegal to allocate natural gas to other sectors when domestic and indigenous industrial sectors need it the most,” Murad argued.

He requested the PM to direct the ministry of energy’s petroleum division to provide Sindh at least 1,500 to 1,600 MMCFD gas to consumers in Sindh with first priority to domestic consumers and then to industrial, commercial, power

plants distributing electricity locally and other province based sectors.