Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday decided to introduce a new policy for admissions in medical colleges and universities.

In this connection, Secretary Health Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi has convened a meeting of the vice-chancellors and principals of the province’s all medical colleges and universities on Wednesday (December 29).

Earlier, Directorate Controller of Examinations Sindh Medical Faculty had cancelled the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Directorate controller of examinations Sindh medical faculty in a statement said the new date of the exam will be announced after approval from the governing body. It has been stated in the statement by the directorate controller of examinations Sindh medical faculty that the authority received reports confirming MDCAT entry test paper was leaked from various centres before the actual test conducted.

It is pertinent to note that the Sindh government had rejected Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced MDCAT results that contained multiple discrepancies on Monday.

Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu expressed her reservations over the recently conducted exam and demanded the federal government hand over the authority for conducting the test to the provincial government.