Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh University would grant admissions to bachelor degree programme in all disciplines for the academic year 2021 without entry test. As mentioned in the advertisement of admissions issued for the academic year 2021, the decision has been taken on account of spike in COVID-19 pandemic. Director Admissions informed on Monday that eligible candidates will be selected on their previous academic records considering 40 percent marks from matriculation result and 60 percent from Intermediate result. He has advised the candidates to check their enrollment status by visiting varsity website.