ISLAMABAD - Shafqat Ali, Special Correspondent of The Nation, was presented the ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Golden Anchor Award’ on Monday.

The award was presented at the sixth CPEC Media Forum here.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Golden Anchor Award, initiated by China Economic Net, was officially launched in September 2018.

The CPEC Media Forum conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on topics including the opportunities for digital media, media as an engine for the high-quality development of CPEC, and China-Pakistan media cooperation.

The CPEC is an all-inclusive project that involves multiple stakeholders which has made it the topic of discussion around the globe. The CPEC Portal is facilitating media groups explore greater potential by establishing media collaboration between China and Pakistan.