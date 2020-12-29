Share:

Government of Sindh has confirmed that new variant of coronavirus has been detected in three passengers returning from United Kingdom (UK).

According to provincial health department, samples of 12 UK returnees were taken out of which six came out positive for the coronavirus and three showed the new variant for the COVID-19.

The statement further said that contact tracing of the patients has been initiated and are their contacts are being placed under isolation.

Earlier, Pakistan extended the ban on flights from the UK to enter Pakistan in view of the ongoing second wave of coronavirus and reports of a mutated form of the virus spreading in the UK.

Britain is already battling to curb the spread of a mutated strain of the virus which is up to 70% more transmissible.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England. But he added “there’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” or that vaccines will be less effective against it.