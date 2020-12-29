Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said numerous differences between the trio of Maulana, princess and the prince have been fully exposed as the PDM has met its logical end in Ghari Khuda Bakhsh.

In a statement, she said the political cabal was befooling each other and the unnatural alliance was going to meet its logical end soon. The future of PDM leadership is bleak and their politics has already come to an end, she added.

The SACM emphasized that the PDM leadership was no more than a pygmy vis-a-vis an honest leader like Imran Khan. “I have already stated that PDM has no guts to hold long march or tender resignations and those playing with the lives of people have no regard for the people.

Giving update on corona situation, she said that 21 patients have died and 482 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours as the number of patients had reached 136147 in Punjab. A total of 3921 have died of corona so far in the province, she added.