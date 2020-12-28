Share:

Nowadays in Pakistan, people are suffering more due to inflation, undue taxes and corona pandemic. All the things have blown over us by the current government.

Nevertheless, people are surviving with so many hardships likewise: a small town named “Barrage Colony Sukkur”, which is the beauty and heart of Sukkur, where officers, middle and lower class people are living happily. No doubt, the barrage colony is government property and we can say all quarters are under the premises of the irrigation department but it is a heaven for the poor.

The houses are at cheap cost and for daily wagers, it is the only shelter and only investment. The poor were living their lives but unfortunately, the order/ notice has been issued by the government of Sindh and by the Honorable High Court Sindh that whole houses should be demolished in a month.

There is hue and cry of the poor and the needy. There are two thousand houses or more than it in the aforesaid colony. It is an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan that the houses should not be broken or they must be paid by their expenditures. Moreover, the law is for humanity but not against it.

In short, the Honorable Court can take action against those who have blocked the streets of barrage but do not break small houses of the needy and the poor. An initiative must be taken for the betterment of the poor. Our last hope is the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ALI HASSAN NOONARI,

Sukkur.