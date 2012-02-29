



ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday signed the 20th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and gave the credit for its passage to the maturity and political wisdom of the political parties and the Parliament.

The 20th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2012 was passed by the National Assembly and Senate on February 14 and February 20, respectively.

The amended bill was meant to protect the 28 lawmakers elected in by-polls after the passage of 18th Amendment but later suspended by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Now these members will get constitutional protection after the approval by the President.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the bill will ensure free and fair elections in the country.