LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, while presiding over a high level meeting to review overall crime situation as well as operational and security strategy, has directed police officers to speed up preventive as well as pre-emptive measures to control crime in the city.

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed also reviewed the overall performance of Circle Officers (ASPs & DSPs)and SHOs pertaining to crime control and arrest of Proclaimed Offenders as well as Targeted Offenders. Rai Babar Saeed issued orders to suspend SHOs of Police Station Gujjar Pura and Chung for their continuous poor performance.

He also issued last warning to the SHOs of eight different Police Stations to improve their performance. These Police Stations include PS Lohari Gate, Bhatti Gate, Mughal Pura, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nawankot, Gulberg, Ghalib Market and PS Nishter Colony. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed announced Commendation Certificate (CC-II) and cash award for SHO Police Station Hanjarwal Inspector Hammad Akhter for arresting gangs and good performance.

He said that there should be strict implementation on kite flying, one-wheeling and aerial firing acts, adopting zero tolerance against any violation in this regard. Effective measures should be taken to control the incidents of motor cycle theft and robbery by using latest technology and coordinated efforts of different Operational Units. There should be no pending references pertaining to Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU), Helpline 8787 and Complaint Management System, he further directed. FIRs should promptly be registered as well as action should be taken to strictly implement on Local and Special Laws including Tennant and Loudspeaker Acts.