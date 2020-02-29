Share:

Sialkot - Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mian Rafique Ahsan has said that adulteration will not be tolerated in daily-use items and shopkeepers found selling substandard items will not be spared.

Addressing a meeting arranged to curb adulteration in daily use items, Mian Rafique said government will take stern action against these shopkeepers. Additional Director Live Stock and Dairy Development Saima Syed, District Officer Industry Arshad Hussain and officers of other departments also attended the meeting.

Mian Rafique said government was serious to curb adulteration in daily use items. Teams will be formed for this purpose. He said the teams will raid shops selling daily use items and if any shopkeeper is found involved in adulteration, he will be arrested and case will be registered against him. He also reviewed progress reports presented to him by officers of departments during the meeting.

Girl ‘kidnapped’

A girl student was allegedly kidnapped from Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Cantt area here on Thursday. Reportedly a girl student Hafsa daughter of Shakeel Butt of Allama Iqbal Public Girls High School Sialkot Cantt went to school but she did not return home.

However, some eye witnesses said that they saw Hafsa at CMH Road after school hours. Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.