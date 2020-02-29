Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Sindh and Wapda entered the National Netball Championship women’s semifinals at Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. Army, Navy, Police and PAF reached the quarterfinals of the men’s event. In the women’s quarterfinals, Army beat KP 33-6, Sindh beat LUMS 37-7 and Wapda defeated Islamabad 47-3. In the men’s league matches, PAF beat Punjab 37-21, Army beat Police 48-21, Wapda beat Gilgit 50-17, Navy beat Islamabad 36-10, Punjab beat Sindh 29-23 and PAF beat AJK 29-3. In women league matches, Army beat Punjab 32-9, Sindh beat Islamabad 33-7, Punjab beat AJK 24-1, LUMS beat Gilgit 27-9 and Islamabad beat Fata 28-4. The women semifinals and men quarterfinals and semifinals would be played today (Saturday).

Former member of Tehsil Sawat, Haji Nawab Khan, PSB Dy Director General Muhammad Azam Dar, Director Raja Zulfiqar Akhtar were the chief guests on different matches of the event. PNF President Mudassar Arain, Vice President Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary Syed Gohar Raza others were also present.