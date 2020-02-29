Share:

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup 2020 after suffering a comminuted fracture in her right thumb during team’s 42-run defeat against England in Canberra on Friday.

Opener batter Javeria Khan has been named captain and will lead the team in Bisma’s absence,

The PCB has named Nahida Khan as Bismah’s replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee’s approval.

Bismah will travel with the team to Sydney on Saturday, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia’s orthopedic surgeon.

Bismah scored four in Pakistan’s 116 in 19.4 overs after they were set a daunting target of 159 runs in 20 overs.

Pakistan women’s team will play their next match against South Africa in Sydney on Sunday.