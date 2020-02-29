Share:

HAFIZABAD - The city police have registered a case against eight unidentified dacoits who raided the house of Nasir Ali son of Sadiq Ali in Mohallah Qadirabad on the night between Wednesday and Thursday and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 10 million. According to FIR, Nasir Ali son of Sadiq Ali of Thela Road Qadirabad had solemnized the marriage of his daughter on Wednesday night. After Rukhsti of his daughter, he, alongwith 19 female guests and members of his family, were in his house, when eight armed bandits intruded into his house and made all of them as hostage at gunpoint for several hours and made off with cash amounting to Rs. 5 million and 45 tolas gold ornaments from the guests and his family members. The police have so far failed to trace the accused.