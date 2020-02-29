Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of reports about the unjustified increase in the prices of protective masks as well as its shortage.

He has sought a report from provincial administration as well as the health department and directed to ensure availability of protective masks at the actual price.

Necessary steps should be taken so that it could be available to the people at its fixed price, he added. Unjustified increase in the price of protective masks would not be allowed and the administration should ensure its availability in ample quantity. The administrative officers should go into the field to review the situation and steps be taken for further purchase of protective masks. The people should not face any difficulties in this regard, he added.

Expresses Concern over childbirth in hospital washroom

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of childbirth incident at Jinnah Hospital’s washroom and sought a report from secretary specialized healthcare and Medical Education. Disciplinary action be initiated against those found responsible and report be submitted to the CM Office, he added.

condemns anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, India. In a statement, he expressed serious concern over the spate of attacks on Muslims’ houses and Mosques. He regretted that Hindu goons had made life of the hapless Muslims hell through state-sponsored terrorism. Modi government was exhibiting worst fascism in the garb of so-called democracy and it was deplorable that RSS goons enjoy the explicit backing of the Modi government, he added.

It’s unfortunate that Modi was fiddling while Delhi was burning. The Modi government must realize that truth could not be muzzled through violence and torture, he said.

He regretted that Muslims and other minorities were not safe in India and asked the international community to exert pressure on India to stop the genocide of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and New Delhi. The international community should rise up from the deep slumber and stop the blood-stained hands of Modi government, he added.