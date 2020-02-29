Share:

KARACHI - The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Sindh would reopen today (Saturday) for 48 hours.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas stations would remain open from 8:00 am on Saturday till Monday morning.

The decision was taken keeping in view the improved gas pressure.

On Sunday, the SSGC had announced to open the CNG stations in the province for 12 hours, but later permitted them to remain open for 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities in the province during the past weeks owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.