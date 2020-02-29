Share:

Attock - A cop of CTD was martyred by unknown assailants near Hazro when he was going back home after performing his duty.

As per details, Constable Sohail Khan of Counter Terrorism Department was going back home when near Hazro he was martyred by unknown assailants who were already waiting there. Sohail received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani and other police officials reached the crime scene and collected evidences.

His dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Later, his funeral prayer was offered at police lines Attock.

DPO Attock and large number of police personnel and relatives of the martyred constable attended the funeral prayer. A police squad presented guard of honour to the martyred constable.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in village Nartopa.