Lahore - On Thursday actor Mohsin Abbas Haider was ordered by a family court inLahore to pay his ex-wife FatemaSohail a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for expenses of his child. Mohsin’s wife Fatema Sohail claimed during the hearing headed by Judge Maira Hassan that she had applied for Khula over continuous torture by her husband. I cannot bear the monthly expenses of my child alone, she said.

Subsequently, the court has ordered Mohsin to pay for his child’s expenses.

Haider, however, had refused. In his response submitted in court, he had said, “I was previously paying for the expenses of Fatema and my son,” he said. “But I can’t pay for them anymore because I don’t have a job or money.”

Earlier, Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has been found guilty of threatening his wife, FatemaSohail. A Lahore sessions court announced the verdict in a domestic violence and fraud case. Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post on July 21.

She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that Haider had assaulted her when she asked him to pay back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.