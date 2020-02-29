Share:

Gujranwala - Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various hits here on Friday. It was told that in Dhulley Police Station limits two armed men intercepted Hazaifa Akber and snatched Rs one lac and gold ornaments on gunpoint.

Thieves took away valuables from the house of Nafeesa in Kotwali area, Goat of Muhammad Asghar was stolen from his house in Sohdra Police Station area. Unidentified thieves took away six buffaloes of Ashiq Hussain in Ladhewala Warriach area, motorcycle of Imran was stolen from Khiali area. In Civil Lines Police Station limits, thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Tufail Ahmed.

Police have registered different cases into the incidents.