Share:

LAHORE - The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will meet in Dubai next week under its Chairman Nazmul Hassan, with one of the key discussions expected to be around this September’s Asia Cup T20 Tournament. The meeting will take place on March 3 and Pakistan will be represented by their chairman Ehsan Mani, also a former ACC and ICC President. Last year, the ACC had awarded the Asia Cup to Pakistan, but due to unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions by Narendra Modi’s government in Kashmir as well as on the LoC, concerns have grown on the prospects of Pakistan hosting the India cricket team for the competition. A PCB spokesman on Friday confirmed the dates of the ACC meeting, saying: “The ACC meeting will take place in Dubai on March 3. The meeting agenda includes an update on the Asia Cup T20 tournament. So, we expect there will be some discussions on the staging of the tournament, which is scheduled in September. “The ACC is the event authority, while the PCB is the event host. So, at the end of the day, it will be the ACC Board that will make the final decision on the event venue though it remains Pakistan at this stage.”