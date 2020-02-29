Share:

HAFIZABAD - Though there was no imminent danger of Coronovirus in Gujranwala division, yet all precautionary arrangements were being made at all teaching and DHQ Hospitals in all the districts of the division, newly posted Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah said here.

During his visit to Hafizabad Friday, he said data of all pilgrims who proceeded to Iran had been collected and after their return they would be strictly monitored. He, however, said there was no need to be panic about Coronovirus threat. He directed all the deputy commissioners and officers of the health department in the division to ensure isolation wards and other necessary arrangements for prompt treatment in case of any such patients was detected. He also directed administration in the division to ensure availability of medical face masks at prevalent prices of December 2019 and those found fleecing should be dealt with sternly.

The commissioner also visited DHQ hospital and took a round of dialyses centre, children ward, gynae ward, medical ward and special isolation ward and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the health department for provision of prompt and better medical care to the patients. Addressing heads of different departments in the district complex, he directed the administration to ensure better service delivery of basic amenities and civic services to the citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza told him that machinery worth Rs. 40 million was being purchased which would go a long way in improving the sanitary conditions in the city and rural areas. The DC also told him that the district administration had retrieved 4,804 kanals state land from illegal occupants.

The deputy commissioner told him that according to vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, the district administration had launched special campaign for planting trees under the name and style of ‘Mera Poda Mera Hafizabad’ and fixed target of 60,000 saplings to be planted in schools, colleges, hospitals, district and judicial complexes, open spaces and roadsides and as the students, teachers, social and religious workers and NGOs had shown keen interest in this campaign, the target would exceed over 80,000 saplings to be planted in “one go” on March 5.

The commissioner appreciated the district administration for launching special clean and green programme, which he said would be unique and record in the history of the country.