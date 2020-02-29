Share:

Sialkot - Eight people including a woman were injured in different incidents here on Friday.

In village Rahimpur, in jurisdiction of Police Station Uggoki, a motorcycle of villagers Shoaib and Hamza rammed into wall of Shams. Shams along with his accomplices Bilal and seven others, beat up Shoaib and Hamza.

In village Uncha Paharang in jurisdiction of Police Station Pasrur Sadar, Umer, Babar, Nadeem, Shahzad and others tortured Zahid Mehmood with iron rods over old enmity. In village Abdali in jurisdiction of Police Station Badiana, a villager Amjad Javed was going on motorbike when Muhammad Sabir, Shafique, Abdul Sattar and two others intercepted him near Khoai stop and thrashed him with sticks and iron rods because the accused doubted that nephew of Amjad Javed had given some information to police about them.

In Government Sardar Begum Hospital area and in jurisdiction of Police Station Hajipura Afzaal, Majeed, Bilal, Imran, Siddique, Shabbir and six others tortured a man Jameel and his nephew over a petty dispute.

In village Malokaye, Abdul Razzaq, Bilal, Waqas, Sajjad, Aslam, Riaz and four others tortured a women Nasim Bibi and his two sons Afzaal and Bilal over land dispute.

All injured were shifted to hospitals in critical condition.

Police have registered cases and further investigation was underway.

Body recovered from Sambrial canal

Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of a man, a resident of swat, from a canal. Reportedly, dead body of Abdul Samad son Abdul Jalil, 61, was recovered from Sambrial canal near village Alahaye Wali. The Rescue 1122 identified the deceased from his identity card that he was a resident of Swat.