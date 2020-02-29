Share:

Gujranwala/ Sialkot - Five people including two women tried to commit suicide by swallowing poisonous pills here on Thursday. Reportedly, Gulfam, resident of Fatumand, Rukhsana resident of Baghbanpura and Khurram, resident of Nowshera Road swallowed poisonous pills over domestic issues and were shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition. In Mohallah Muslimpura in jurisdiction of Police Station Civil Lines a man, M Younis, and in Mohallah Arazi Yaqoob, Mehreen daughter of Muhammmad Saleem tried to commit suicide over family disputes. They were shifted to Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot and Government Sardar Begum Hospital Sialkot. The condition of patients was out of danger.