Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday appointed Mushtaq Meher as Inspector General Police, Sindh, thus bringing one-and-a-half months long standoff between the centre and the provincial government to an end.

A summary to appoint Meher was approved by the federal cabinet through circulation. The Sindh government had sent four names of Grade 21 and 22 officers for the top post that included Mushtaq Meher and Ghulam Qadir Thebo.

On January 15, the Sindh government had surrendered the responsibilities of Provincial Police Chief Kaleem Imam to the federal government. PPP leader Saeed Ghani claimed that IG Kaleem Imam was involved in creating rifts between the provincial government and the police department.