Share:

Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd. (FFC), the largest fertilizer manufacturing and marketing company of Pakistan officially began the construction of Marketing Group building

“FFC Tower” with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, 28th Feb 2020.

The guest of honour, Lt Gen Tariq Khan, HI (M) (Retd),Chief Executive & Managing Director, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd.,unveiled the commemorative plaque. He along with Mr. Ather Javed, General Manager Marketing and other dignitaries from FFC performed a ceremonial ground digging to officially start off the construction.

The 12 story FFC Tower, which is being constructed by Imperium Hospitality (Pvt.) Ltd. will be completed in 3 years’ time.

While addressing on the occasion Lt Gen Tariq Khan,HI (M) (Retd), CE&MD FFC expressed his views that construction of this new building represented FFC’s commitment to continue its journey towards progress and rendering services to the country.

General Manager Marketing, Mr. Ather Javed in his address payed gratitude to CE&MD for fulfilling this long-awaited dream of Marketing Group. Senior Manager-CSR (Civil Works), Brig Arshad Mehmood (Retd) presented details of the project and CEO Premium Hospitality Pvt. Ltd Mr. Sheraz J. Monnoo in his address briefed that the building would be constructed on world class standards and assured that their company was committed to complete the project in time.