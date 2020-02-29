Share:

Gujranwala - Inspector General of Punjab Police has ordered an enquiry against police officials for allegedly torturing to death a citizen during a raid. It was told that police party comprising ASI Mehmood Bajwa, Kaleem Ullah, constables Irshad Ullah and Muhammad Boota conducted raid on the residence of Waqas where police officials allegedly tortured a man Ejaz uncle of Waqas for showing resistance. Ejaz received serious injuries and shifted to Lahore hospital where he died. Later, on the complaint of Waqas, IG Punjab police ordered local police officers for an enquiry into the matter. Police sources claimed accused Waqas was involved in drug selling.