The government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) has managed to fulfill the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the current review, leading to the disbursement of SDR (Special Drawing Right) 328 million (around US$450 million). According to the statement of Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, Mission Chief for Pakistan, all end-December performance criteria were met, and structural benchmarks had been completed. This is why a new staff-level agreement has been reached between the two parties in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies. This is definitely the result of PTI’s aggressive economic policies that have managed to bring down the current account deficit.

The policies of IMF are challenging for the common man, as inflation is almost double the previous years. However, the lack of adherence to their clauses in this term can result in Pakistan losing out on the economic aid that is keeping our economy stabilised at the moment. The performance of the last two governments has jeopardised Pakistan’s relationship with the IMF, which is why there is strict monitoring of the tasks before the allocation of funds is completed. With the new funds coming in, this will boost the morale of those involved closely in following the deadlines set by the government and the IMF, along with giving the government space to use these funds to introduce reforms in Pakistan that will help sustain the economy on its own. The government now needs to think of ways that the domestic economy can be improved alongside as well, which would include local industry and businesses along with entrepreneurial ventures.

This can help bridge the gaps that are helping create a narrative against PTI because, despite these achievements, the common man is suffering. In order to help improve conditions, the government now needs to create employment opportunities within the system because such growth is easier to sustain rather than dependency on foreign aid.