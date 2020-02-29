Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is blazing in fire ignited by Narendra Modi. Delhi riots were the planning of fascist Modi, he said. India must not deem Pakistan’s peace desire as weakness. Global community’s silence over Delhi riots was deplorable. Pakistan was advancing successfully on economic front. Government would provide electricity to the industry at 7.5 cent by June 2020, while export-oriented industry including textile was being given Rs20 billion subsidy.

Talking to a delegation of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and party delegations from various districts, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that United Nations and other international organizations were keeping mum over massacre of Indian Muslims and bulldozing their homes and mosques, which was a denial to protect basic human rights. If the world community continued to remain as silent spectator, then it would be horrible for peace. Those martyring the Muslims and demolishing mosques in Delhi, were committing biggest terrorism.

Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the whole nation stood by our Kashmiri brethren and Indian Muslims and would not leave them alone at any stage, besides raising an active voice for their rights.

He said that today, Pakistan was faced with economic and other challenges however government was taking effective steps to resovle the issues, and emergent measures were being put in order to solve problems of business community and provided them relief.

Alhamdulillah, today Pakistan was getting stronger economically due to better policies of the government. Industrialists, investors and all other businessmen would be facilitated to the maximum, and no doubt, business community had crucial role in strengthen the country economically that was why government was taking along the business community and consulting them on all economy related matters. Together, we all had to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous.