ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have set up a helpline to register complaint of citizens and take prompt action against those involved in selling face masks at higher rates or black marketing them amid coronavirus concerns.

The helpline with numbers 051-9259328, 1416 and 8787 has been set up following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhamad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. He has ordered strict action against those involved in overcharging on face masks amid coronavirus concerns.

After the reported case of coronavirus in Islamabad, police and district administration have adopted proactive approach and steps are being taken to ensure availability of face masks at normal prices in the market. The raids are being conducted against those involved in black-marketing of masks as District Magistrate Islamabad has imposed section 144 against hoarding of face masks.

A ban has been imposed for two months over charging higher prices on these masks while teams of District Administration are conducting raids at pharmacies in the city following directions of Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

The availability and prices of masks in the markets are being checked regularly while complaints at Citizens’ Portal are being reviewed in this regard. The masks are being imported from other cities and orders are being placed to ensure its frequent supply in the capital.