LAHORE               -           An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, till March 13, in assets beyond means.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was produced under tight security before the court of Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan.

The court had to indict PML-N leader but due to the absence of the duty judge, the Punjab Assembly opposition leader will now be indicted on March 6.

The accountability court has also summoned PML-N leader to appear before the court on March 6. However, judicial remand for him and his six co-accused in a money laundering case has been extended till March 13. The court was adjourned till March 6.

Backgrounder: NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz . A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case.