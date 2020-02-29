Share:

When the word jugular vein use the perception raise in the mind is Kashmir. Pakistan and Pakistanis all have soft corner about Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan always raises its voice at every forum for Kashmir. After independence, Pakistan took all the steps which are helpful to resolve Kashmir issue but unfortunately this is not much progress. Being a Muslim states both Pakistan and Kashmir have emotional attachment with each other. On 5 August 2019 the government of India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime minister Imran Khan also raised the Kashmir issue on United Nations General Assembly. Pakistan is doing every effort which is fruitful for Kashmir issue. The voice of every Pakistani is “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” That is the love of both sides that’s why Kashmir is a Jugular Vein of Pakistan.

RUFI NAZ,

Karachi.