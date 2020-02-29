Share:

The Kashmir issue is a conflict between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region. The conflict started after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.The issue of Kashmir has been intractable between India and Pakistan. These two countries fought 3 wars over this issue in 1948,1965 and 1999 but have not resolve it. Kashmir issue has been major bone of contention from the Independence Day. For international community it’s too important to take serious look at the matters and disputes including Kashmir issue so that peace and stability in South Asia can be guaranteed. The best way out of Kashmir problem is that the right of self determination should be given to Kashmir so that they could decided whom they want to accede to, either India or Pakistan.

GHULAM BATOOL SHAHANI,

Larkana.