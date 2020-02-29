Share:

JACOBABAD (PR): A three-day “Late Sardar Ahmed Mian Soomro Eye Camp” is to get underway here at JIMS hospital,from today (February 29). The eye camp shall be inaugurated by the Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro whereas treatment and operations will be carried out by surgeons and doctors from all over the country.

The organisers of eye camp include Begum Saeeda, Ahmed Mian Soomro, Rafeeq Salman, Safdar Hussain Mehakari, Ashfaq Ghaffar, Sakhi Abdul Razzaq Khan Khosa, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Mir Tahir Khan Khosa, Abdul Samad Channa Thal, Sher Khan Jammali Garri Khero, Mir Asghar Panhor, Sabir Khan Khosa, Laal Chand Sethlaani and others.