MIRPURKHAS - An elderly man was killed in a road accident here late Thursday night. According to reports, the man identified as Muhammad Shareef Sheikh, 60, resident of Hyderabad, was standing outside the Milan Hall on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road after attending a marriage ceremony that a speeding car hit him, resulting in his death on the spot.

Although people tried to nab the driver, but he managed to flee from the spot on foot, leaving his car behind.

Angry people damaged the car while town police impounded the car and shifted body of the man to Civil Hospital. Later, the body was handed over to his heirs, who took his body to Hyderabad for the burial.

Case was registered against the driver, Rahim, son of Rais, at Town police station under sections 279 and 320 of the PPC on the complaint of Muhammad Meraj Sheikh.