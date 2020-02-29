Share:

Thousands of irregular migrants have flocked to Edirne, a border province in northwestern Turkey, to make their way to Europe.

The mobility of the irregular migrants that started in late hours of Friday is ongoing in the region.

The migrants gathering in Edirne, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, from many other provinces, especially the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, have crowded in front of the Pazarkule border crossing with Greece.

Spending the night there, the large group, including women and children, tried to warm themselves by fire they set.

There is an escalating tension between the irregular migrants waiting in the buffer zone and the Greek security forces. Greek soldiers occasionally use tear gas and sound bomb to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, some of the migrants have crossed the Meric River -- which flows from Bulgaria to Turkey through Greece -- and set foot in Greece.

Late Thursday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by Bashar al-Assad regime forces in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border.

Turkish officials announced Friday that they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

Turkey already hosts nearly 4 million migrants from Syria alone, more than any other country, and has complained that Europe failed to keep promises to help migrants, as well as Turkey, stem further migrant waves.