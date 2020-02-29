Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday to review monitoring and surveillance measures for coronavirus.

“In view of the rumours and speculations about the coronavirus, it is very important that right information reaches the public. The booklet we have prepared must be sent to all key stakeholders and opinion makers.” the minister said.

“The screening of travellers has been initiated at the airports. The isolation wards in Rawalpindi and Multan have been on the alert,” Yasmin Rashid said.