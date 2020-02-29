Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government, ignoring requisition of opposition parties, has summoned the session of national assembly on March 9.

The season will discuss Coronavirus issue in the country as two confirmed cases have created panic in masses.

Major opposition parties’ senior members were in planning to submit requisition in National Assembly Secretariat, requesting the government to take Parliament into confidence about the presence of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Amid the confirmation of the confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the government has started taking measures to avoid its epidemic.

The Coronavirus has spread in a number of states since the first cases were detected in central China in December.