Karachi (PR): The commercial and diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan was demonstrated through several cultural and business events, which were organized in both countries. There are 17 big Turkish firms operating in Pakistan. Turkish investments are mainly focused on construction, energy, finance, infrastructure projects and contracting sectors. Construction is the leading sector for Turkish investors in Pakistan. We as Nevita one of FUZUL group companies and one the biggest real estate construction companies in Turkeyare always keen to expand our business relations with Pakistan. Nevita team is coming to Ramada Plaza hotel in Karachi from 1st till 4th of March 2020, and this will be followed by a second visit to Pearl Continental hotel in Lahore City from the 5th till the 7th of March 2020.