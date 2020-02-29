Share:

LAHORE (PR): OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace, launched yet another initiative to provide convenience to its customers through its first offline facilitation center along with CarFirst at Packages Mall in Lahore. A special ceremony marked the official inauguration of this facilitation center on Friday at the Packages Mall in Lahore, attended by top officials from OLX Pakistan, CarFirst and Packages Mall as well as a crowd of mall visitors who felt delighted to having a nearby one-stop solution to fulfil their needs of buying and selling cars, as well as the convenience to get updated about other OLX offerings.