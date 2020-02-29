Share:

Lahore - Two alleged robbers were caught red-handed in Nishtar Colony area here on Friday.

Daredevil public intervened into a daylight robbery in progress and caught the two alleged robbers, Nadeem and Shahzad. Those arrested confessed to have committed a road robbery earlier in the same area.

The duo stated before the people that minutes before being captured they had snatched a motorcycle, cash and gold from a woman riding a motorbike with her son. Further investigations are in progress as the two were handed over to the police concerned.

New police stations proposed for Lahore

A proposal for the establishment of new police stations by demarcation of 11 existing police station has been reviewed in a meeting chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed here today. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat Ali and concerned police officers attended the meeting. It was proposed that police station Shahdra be divided in to two parts by giving Begum Kot Chowki the status of police station. Similarly Shadipura police station be set up within existing Baghbanpura police station.

It was discussed that P.S South Cantt be divided by setting up P.S Nadarabad. P.S Factory area be divided in to two parts as well and P.S Punjab Society would be created. It was noted that P.S Nishtar Colony is comprised of vast area hence there is many complications in dealing crime. It was proposed that two new police station namely P.S Defence D and P.S Sabzi Mandi be setup for better control of crime rate. Proposal of establishment of Chowki Rakh Chandrai within P.S Kotlakhpat and division of P.S Kahna into P.S Haloki and P.S Sua Asal also considered by the meeting. However, the CCPO rejected the proposal of creating P.S Bhekewal within P.S Allama Iqbal Town saying existing P.S was fully capable in handling crime in the said area. Division of P.S Raiwind in to two parts was considered too and it was suggested that Sundar Industrial Estate and Behria Town be given the status of police station. Similarly P.S Sher Shah would be created within jurisdiction of P.S Raiwind. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that proposal for creation of new police station would be forwarded to IG Punjab for final decision. He directed that the suitable pieces of land should be identified in advance.

Police to start Khidmat Center in Bahria Town

Construction work of the new buildings of Chung Police Station and Bahria Town Police Khidmat Center has been completed. Building of Chung police station is built on over 46 kanals land. The project cost Rs147 million and 82 percent work of the building work has been completed. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited the newly constructed building of the police station and inspected the work on all three floors. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed and SP President Ghazanfar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion. The CCPO issued instructions to officers of the Department of Buildings for further improvement.

The CCPO was told that marble work on the ground, first and second floors was completed and hopefully new building will be handed over to police by the end of April. Zulfiqar Hameed directed that both speed and quality should be taken into account in the construction work. Later, the Lahore Police Chief visited the newly established Police Khidmat Center in Bahria Town. He termed the capacity of the building inadequate and directed that the new building be expanded to suit the needs of the area. “The number of counters in the service center should also be increased,” he directed.