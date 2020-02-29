Share:

LAHORE - During the ongoing crackdown, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 25 eateries and discarded large quantities of edibles for being adulterated and injurious to human health.

According to the PFA sources, the dairy safety teams set up pickets at the entry and exit points of different cities of Punjab for checking the milk quality. The teams inspected 151,250 litres of milk loaded to 22 vehicles in various cities. PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that teams discarded 17,200-litre adulterated milk.