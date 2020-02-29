Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have managed to arrest a two-member dacoit gang involved in mugging scores of citizens while cashing money from ATMs and murder of a banker in the city, informed sources on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Wajid and Papu, against whom scores of cases have already been registered with different police stations in the city, they said. A police team, under the surveillance of Station House Officer PS New Town Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal and constable Faisal Malik, carried out raids in two different locations in Dhirkot, Azad and Jammu Kashmir with assistance of local police and rounded up two notorious dacoits namely Wajid and Papu.

The dacoits showed resistance but cops overwhelmed them. A pistol and bullets were also recovered from the possession of the accused, they said. Sources said the investigators obtained finger prints from the doors of ATMs and dispatched to NADRA Headquarters and traced out the dacoits. The dacoits have been locked up in police station while further investigation was on, sources mentioned.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed police handcuffed two dacoits during a raid in AJK. He added the dacoits were involved in depriving citizens of cash in ATMs of banks on gunpoint.

He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas also appreciated the efforts of police team. He said the accused would be sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

Meanwhile, the relatives and parents of 11-year-old Areeb Ijaz, who was murdered after kidnapping by unknown culprits, staged a protest demonstration against police by placing dead body of the child in the middle of road for not nabbing the murderers. The protestors blocked Airport Road by burning tyres and chanted slogans against police. They demanded CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas to order SHO PS Airport to arrest the culprits. Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police headed by SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SP Potohar Syed Ali and ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima rushed to the site and negotiated with the protestors.

The police officers assured the victim family that culprits would be arrested soon. On this, the protestors dispersed peacefully. Later on, the funeral prayer of Areeb Ijaz was offered in the town.