Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police has issued new standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding torture on students in educational institutions and religious seminaries situated in the limits of the federal capital.

The police, under the new SOP, have been directed to immediately take action on any such complaint and shift the victim child to nearby hospital for medical check-up. If, according to medico-legal report, the crime is cognizable, the concerned police would immediately register an FIR in this regard and arrest of the accused would be ensured.

The implementation on the SOP would be the responsibility of SPs, DSPs and SHOs concerned. The new SOP says that services of a psychologist would be hired for mental rehabilitation of the child. The parents of the child and head of the institution would also be taken into confidence on the issue. The head of the institution would take disciplinary action against the accused. The police has asked the citizens to report to police in case they find any such case in their vicinity.

In November 2019, Islamabad police had, on the direction of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, issued Standard Operating Procedure to investigate the cases of sexual abuse against children.

The SOPs were issued on the directions of Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. IGP Islamabad had taken notice about poor investigation in a child abuse case reported in Bhara Kahu Police Station area and also directed to suspend investigation officer and conduct inquiry against him on merit followed by the SOPs.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 18 persons during its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered snatched mobile phone, cash, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Khana Police arrested two accused Muzmal Shahzad and Akash Khalid and recovered looted cash and 50 litre alcohol from their possession. Shams Colony police arrested Muhammad Waqas and recovered snatched mobile phone, while police also arrested Muhammad Pervez and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested Rizwan Masih and recovered five bottles of alcohol from him. Secretariat police arrested Mateen Waheed and recovered one alcohol bottle from him.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused Sajid, Shahid, Noman, and Pervez and recovered one Kalashnikov, one 12-bore gun and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused Saddam and Kamran and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.