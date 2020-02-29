Share:

ISLAMABAD - In-Charge Central Election Cell PPP Taj Haider yesterday demanded of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to order correction in the voters lists.

Haider demanded this in a letter addressed to the CEC in which he has mentioned irregularities in the voter lists of constituency 200 of Larkana wherein, he claimed, 40 percent of the voters lists nearly 6000 irregularities were found.

He said that in this regard a letter was written to CEC on 14th February but the letter was responded by the district election commissioner Larkana asking PPP to provide its lists in which the irregularities were noted.

The Senator wrote that official record should be used to confirm the residence of the voter and an exercise of confirmation by door to door campaign be carried out.