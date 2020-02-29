Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 37,983.62 points as compared to 38,087.32 points on the last working day with the negative change of 103.70 points (0.27%). A total of 202,177,240 shares were traded compared to the trade 249,243,030 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 8.606 billion as compared to Rs 10.004 billion during last trading day. As many as 358 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market Thursday, out of which 173 recorded gain and 162 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 18,530,500 shares and price per share of Rs 18.83, Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,632,500 and price per share of Rs 24.39 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 14,049,500 and price per share of Rs 12.98.