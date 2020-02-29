Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court will resume hearing a petition challenging appointment of Chief Executive Officer International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) from March 3. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will conduct hearing of the petition wherein the bench had asked the incumbent PIACL CEO to inform whether he likes to retain post of CEO of national carrier or stay in the Pakistan Air Force as Air Marshal. The CJP had said that Arshad malik cannot have two jobs.

Previously Salman Akram Raja, representing Board of Directors of PIACL, informed the court that Air Marshal Arshad Malik was appointed as CEO PIA on the secondment from PAF. The bench noted that the appointment of Air Marshal on secondment shows the carelessness of the federal government that it desires to run PIA on adhoc basis. The secondment can be recalled any time by the parent department [PAF].