DUBAI - Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his second final in as many years with a fluent 6-2, 6-3 win over Britain’s Daniel Evans at the Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open on Friday. As the match progressed, Tsitsipas’s aggression and domination only improved with some lovely passing shots down the line on either side. In the second set, the 21-year-old broke early for a 2-1 lead after which he barely looked troubled, recording a second break in the ninth to serve out set and match 6-3 in an hour and 20 minutes. Tsitsipas’s match winning streak now improves to eight matches and he has won 16 of the 17 sets played in that time span.