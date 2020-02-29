Share:

Over three hundred Pakistani citizens were allowed to enter the country from Iran through Taftan border till late last night, after the border was temporarily opened.

According to official sources, the returning people including pilgrims, traders and labourers, were screened on their arrival by health teams deputed at entry points of Taftan border.

Taftan Assistant Commissioner Najeebullah Qambrani said the pilgrims who visited coronavirus hit Iranian cities would be kept in quarantine while other people would be allowed to proceed towards their destinations after complete medical checkup.