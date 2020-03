Share:

Attock - A woman and her daughter died while parents of the woman received multiple injuries when the roof of their mud house caved in because of thunder storm in the limits of Pindigheb police statiin.

As per details Muhammad Akram, his wife, their 26-year-old daughter and their grand daughter who was three years old were sleeping in their mud house at Dhok Arra when the roof of their house collapsed because of heavy rain and thunder-storm. In result, all of them were buried under the debris.