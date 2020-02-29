Share:

The U.S. would reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days in line with an agreement signed with the Taliban on Saturday, said a joint declaration inked between the U.S. and Afghanistan.

According to the joint declaration made public by the Afghan Ministry of Peace Affairs, the two countries have expressed commitment to “working together to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that ends the war in Afghanistan.”

The declaration said the peace agreement signed between the U.S. and Taliban in Doha, Qatar included “guarantees to prevent the use of Afghan soil by any international terrorist groups or individuals against the security of the United States and its allies.”

The deal will also include a timeline for the withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan, a political settlement resulting from intra-Afghan dialogue, and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.

NATO chief and US defense secretary visited Kabul to assure support for Afghanistan amid landmark peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban.