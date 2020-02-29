Share:

LAHORE - Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) won the overall trophy of Punjab Martial Arts Games, organised by Divisional and District Sports Office Lahore in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday.

Punjab secured second place while KP finished third. Director General Sports Wapda Saqlain Zahir Raja, Moy Thai Federation Vice Chairman Hafiz Sajjad, Director SBP Hafiz Bhatti graced the occasion as guests of honour and distributed prizes among the winners and other participants.

Wapda with 13 gold and 5 silver medals to secure top position while Punjab grabbed 5 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze to earn second and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won third with 6 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. Police finished fourth with 2 gold, one silver and 8 bronze, Azad Kashmir fifth with one gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze and Pakistan Railways sixth with 3 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser thanked all participants and teams for making the event a success. Director General Sports Wapda Salaqin Zahir said he was delighted to see the talent of the players.

“We hope that the players will highlight Pakistan’s name by participating in the World Championships.” He also thanked the players for their efforts to showcase their abilities, which has encouraged other the players.